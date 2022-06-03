5-star Duke commit Tyrese Proctor reclassifies to class of 2022

When one door closes, another opens. Trevor Keels may be leaving Duke for the NBA Draft, but the Blue Devils immediately got a guard to replace him.

Tyrese Proctor, a five-star point guard, announced that he has reclassified to the class of 2022 and will enroll at Duke a year early. He posted a graphic and message to social media on Thursday explaining his decision.

“I’m ready to step up and face a new challenge where I maximize my development as a player and continue to grow on and off the court,” Proctor wrote in the Twitter post. “Waiting a year to put on that Duke jersey was too long.”

According to the Athletic, Proctor made his decision in advance of Keels announcing his. The Australian must complete the visa process first, and “ironing out all the legal details can take several weeks,” the Athletic wrote.

Proctor is ranked as the No. 17 player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2023. Now, he will join an absurdly stacked class of 2022 that already consists of a quartet of five-star players, including three of the top-rated overall.

His departure from the 2023 group doesn’t even create a setback, as the Blue Devils already have three other five-star players committed to the team.

Proctor will be 19 next summer, making him eligible for the 2023 NBA draft.

Related Texas Tech basketball lands Canadian phenom Elijah Fisher

Related LeBron James stopped by the I PROMISE School and the reactions were everything