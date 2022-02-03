This 8th-grade basketball player already has 18 college offers

Iowa is not far removed from its last prep sensation in the world of girls basketball. Caitlin Clark, an All-American who averaged 32.5 points as a junior and 33.4 as a senior, now attends Iowa, where she may be the best player in college.

The next prep star in the state is already making waves. Jenica Lewis, an eighth-grader, has already accumulated 18 college offers.

Listed at 5-foot-9, the guard has attention both locally and around the nation. Iowa State offered her in April of her seventh-grade year, according to the Des Moines Register, and Iowa followed suit in June.

Fifteen more schools offered her before August ended. Here is a full tally of offers extended to Lewis, per the Register:

Michigan, Louisville, Ohio State, Kentucky, Marquette, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State

From Dan Olson of Collegiate Girls Basketball Report: “Her guard skills are superior to that of anybody else at this point,” Olson said. “I would have to say she’s the most offensively skilled prospect to this point as well.”

Lewis plays against older players. She is on three teams, including a 16U AAU team, according to the Register. Her brother Trey Lewis, in the class of 2022, plays at Johnston High School and has earned some college attention himself, according to 247Sports.

“The first tournament that I played my own grade, they were skilled but not as good as me,” Jenica Lewis said to the Des Moines Register. “I realized I can’t really stop working or they’re going to catch up to me.”

It’s just one year until she can put that to the test in high school, presumably against varsity players and girls three years older than her. That will just be the next step until college and, if her plans come to fruition, the WNBA.

