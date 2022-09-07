Alabama football coach placed on leave after spanking video surfaces

Josh Harris, a varsity football coach at Blount in Mobile County, Alabama, has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced of what appears to be the coach spanking a student-athlete in the locker room, according to a report by Ben Thomas at AL.com.

“Mobile County director of communications Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday night that Harris has been placed on leave with pay while the situation is under investigation.”

An alum of the school, Josh Harris (34) was hired to be Blount’s football coach in December. Harris had previously been the team’s quarterbacks coach and played college football at Tuskegee.

The Blount Leopards defeated Robertsdale (Ala.) this past week 42-24, and Harris was not coaching. The team has this week off but will play Baldwin County next on the 16th.

MYNBC15 reports that the school’s principal and board members refuse to comment on the ongoing investigation.

