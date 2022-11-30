Alabama gets commitment from 4-star WR Jaren Hamilton

Alabama has become a factory for high-end NFL wide receivers in recent years, including Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper and Jameson Williams.

The Crimson Tide just picked up a commitment from another rising star at this spot: F.W. Bucholz (Fla.) wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. He announced his decision on social media on Monday evening.

Hamilton (6-foot-1, 188 pounds) is ranked No. 31 among 2023 wide receivers and No. 50 overall in Florida.

Asked about his decision, Hamilton told Bama Insider that Alabama feels like home.

“Really, just my relationship that I built with the coaches… Just talking with them, it all feels like family. It all feels like home there. It’s like a real family vibe out there. When I was there, you could see with the recruits that everybody knew each other. Everybody dapped each other up. It’s a real good feel out there.”

Hamilton had offers from 17 other schools, including Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and USC.

That makes 24 commits total for Alabama, still at No. 1 in the 2023 recruiting cycle rankings. They are now 18 points ahead of second-ranked Georgia.

