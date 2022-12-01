All eyes on Georgia: Preview of Colquitt County vs. Carrollton

Last week the most-exciting matchup on the high school football slate was a rematch between California powerhouses Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

This week, we’ll be previewing a playoff showdown between two of the top teams in the state of Georgia.

Colquitt County (13-0) vs. Carrollton (13-0)

Colquitt County: Few teams around the nation have been as dominant as the Packers this season. Every single one of their 13 wins has been a blowout, with the closest margin of victory coming against Valdosta by 18 points last month. Their dominance has continued into the playoffs. First, they beat Pebblebrook by 40 points, followed by a three-touchdown margin over Harrison. Last week, they piled on North Gwinnett by a score of 52-17.

Player to watch: Senior running back Charlie Pace has averaged 103.1 rushing yards per game and scored 15 touchdowns.

Carrollton: Still undefeated at 13-0, the Trojans have also easily rolled over most of their opponents. The closest that any team has come to beating them was South Paulding, who lost 28-21 back in August. Westlake managed to get within nine points, but every game since has been a landslide. In the playoffs, they’ve beaten Lowndes by 24, Marietta by 33 and Walton by 25.

Player to watch: The Trojans are led by Freshman QB Julian Lewis, who’s thrown 41 touchdown passes to go with 10 interceptions.