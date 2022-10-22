Arch Manning breaks Newman's all-time touchdown record

Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes in the 34-21 win over Country Day (La.), giving the Texas Longhorns commit 129 for his career. The total is now the most all-time in Newman (La.) football history, with Arch surpassing class of 2015 QB Jay Tyler on the list.

Manning topped uncles Eli Manning and Peyton Manning back in early October, breaking the records for pass yards (Eli) and passing touchdowns (Peyton) after an epic performance against Pearl River (La.).

Now, Arch has one more record for the mantle, which began to take shape on Friday night after this strike…

Arch Manning tremendous 38-yard TD pass hits Anthony Jones in the back of the end zone

End 1st Q

Newman 7 Country Day 0 pic.twitter.com/Yrhd4qa4AW — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 22, 2022

Manning hit for another score before halftime, connecting on this pass and tying the record.

Arch Manning closes out the first half w/his second sensational TD pass

10-yard touch pass to the corner of the end zone to Peter Loop @PeterLoop2

14-0 Newman, 3rd Q just underway Newman driving. pic.twitter.com/E8nj0Ef7BJ — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 22, 2022

The 6-foot-4 slinger landed a 40-yarder in the third quarter to Anthony Jones, giving Manning 128 career touchdowns and the all-time nod.

But Arch wasn’t done with his impressive night, adding another touchdown in the fourth quarter while also providing this highlight-reel 60-yard pass.

60 yards IN THE AIR from Arch Manning 💣 pic.twitter.com/vZzHjAWo4z — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) October 22, 2022

Not a bad Senior Night.

And there is a chance Arch isn’t done building his legendary resume at Newman — next up would be delivering a state championship, which neither Eli nor Peyton had achieved.

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

Related Kentucky HS football team gets one last game thanks to their community