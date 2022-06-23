Arch Manning, the top QB in class of 2023, commits to Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning is going to be a Longhorn.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, which ends the massive intrigue surrounding the talented QB’s possible landing spot.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli, Arch had skyrocketed to a near celebrity-like status in the past year-plus, mixing his top-tier talent with name recognition.

His college options pin-balled all over the country—take your pick of Power Five programs—and he had recently narrowed his list to include Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and Virginia.

Many had predicted that the Isidore Newman (New Orleans) standout would land in Athens, Georgia, which was backed up by Manning’s high praise for the Bulldogs’ program and campus.

Considering the history the Manning family has in SEC football lore, it seemed like a no-brainer. But in the unknown game that is the recruiting world, you just never know.

(It should be noted that Texas will move to the SEC in 2025, with Arch under center during that time. So there’s more to add to the SEC Manning Family Album.)

As for the massive decision?

Perhaps Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian—who has coached legendary college QBs such as Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Matt Leinart—might have been a large part of Arch’s decision.

Or maybe he’s just a big fan of Matthew McConaughey…