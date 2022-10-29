Arch Manning to enroll early at Texas

The Texas student body will have a new face on campus when Longhorn life starts up again after the new year: Arch Manning.

According to a report by The Athletic, the five-star quarterback announced he’ll enroll early at the university, beginning his college career with the Longhorns this spring, well before a meaningful kickoff or snap.

It’s a slightly unexpected end to Manning’s dynamic sports story at Isidore Newman (La.), but nothing uncommon or unwarranted.

He leaves behind an iconic legacy, a record-setting journey that topped uncles Eli and Peyton and all other Newman play-callers throughout history. And the early arrival will immediately put him into the mix this spring, where Arch will walk into a stacked QB room—perhaps the most competitive in the nation, with the likes of Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card, and redshirt freshman Charles Wright.

The 2023 QB depth chart at Texas will be stout: 1. Quinn Ewers 2. Arch Manning 3. Hudson Card 4. Charles Wright 5. Maalik Murphy — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 28, 2022

That competitive buzz and excitement might create more buzz near the transfer portal entrance, of course.

But that’s nothing more than a guessing game at this point.

Manning still has one more regular-season game against St. Charles Catholic (La.) and then the playoffs— where the he’ll be tasked with delivering the Greenies a state championship, which neither Eli nor Peyton had achieved.