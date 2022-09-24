Arch Manning, Isidore Newman suffer first defeat of 2022

For the second week in a row, Texas commit Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman Greenies headed into the locker room down at the half and in need of a comeback.

And though last week’s heroics were epic enough to make you think anything would be possible this week, in the end, it wasn’t the case.

The Many Tigers—a tough team, ranked No.1 in Louisiana Division 2A—was too much for the Greenies to handle, especially at the line of scrimmage, where the defense was clearly dominant.

Here’s just one clip of USC commit Tackett Curtis getting into the mix and disrupting Manning’s efforts.

The game wasn’t without a little bit of late drama, however, as the Greenies got the ball back after a fourth-down stop on the goal line, setting up a possible 99-yard drive with 76 seconds left—which would have been the Moment of 2022 and probably get greenlit by Hollywood as a movie.

But it was the Tigers’ show on this night, led by a defense that once again stopped Arch and the Newman offense on a fourth down, giving the team its fourth win of the season.

Final score: Tigers 25, Greenies 17.

