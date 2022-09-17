Arch Manning leads Newman in epic comeback win over Benton 54-52

After a quiet first half, Isidore Newman (La.) and top-rated quarterback Arch Manning headed to the locker room down 18 points against Benton (La.), only to rebound in the second act for a thrilling comeback win.

The zero touchdown passes in the first two quarters were a distant memory by the time the third had ended, with the Texas Longhorns commit tossing two of his four on the night to kickstart the shootout.

One of those TDs arguably now stands as Arch’s signature moment in this early part of his senior season—a doubt-erasing rollout strike on fourth and 13 to take the lead.

And if there was ever any question about his mobility, he added this rushing touchdown in the third, too…

Manning ended the night 22-of-38 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns, leading Newman all the way back for the 54-52 win.

