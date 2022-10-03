WATCH each TD pass from Arch Manning's record-breaking night

Arch Manning now holds the all-time touchdown passes and passing yards records for Isidore Newman (La.), taking over the top spots held by uncles Peyton and Eli.

And he did so in epic fashion this past Friday, throwing for 356 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Greenies’ 52-22 win over Pearl River (La.).

Watch the highlight reel from the record-setting night:

The 5-star Texas commit has been a significant focus for several years now, with a ton of buzz generated in the early summer of 2022 as top NCAA programs attempted to add the talented QB to its future roster.

After Arch chose the Longhorns, the news cycle shifted to his senior season at Newman, and the possible records Arch could add to his impressive resume.

And the 2022 campaign has held strong, including one epic comeback against Benton (La.), where the Greenies overcame an 18-point deficit at halftime to win it 54-52.

Although the following week would be a tough loss to Many (La.), the team didn’t let that carry over to the game against Pearl River.

A historic win-win effort.

