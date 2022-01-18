College coaches flocking to visit Arch Manning

Isidore Newman’s Monday night basketball game had a little bit of a college football flavor to it, as coaches from across the nation flocked to the Louisiana school to check in on five-star junior quarterback Arch Manning.

Georgia went four deep for its latest visit to Manning, as head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and assistants Matt Luke and Buster Faulkner all made the trip. Recently-hired Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. was in attendance, as was Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis.

The onslaught of college coaches making their way to Isidore Newman is scheduled to continue long beyond Monday. Florida head coach Billy Napier is expected in on Tuesday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is slated to visit on Friday. Assistant coaches from Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State, Texas and Kentucky will all travel to Louisiana by the end of the week.

College coaches are pushing to visit Manning, but the star quarterback himself isn’t in any sort of rush to get back onto a college campus. Manning is currently focused on helping Isidore Newman’s basketball team win a state title, placing his recruitment on somewhat of a back burner until he starts making visits again during the spring.

Manning has visited Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas multiple times already, perhaps providing a glimpse at the favorites in his recruitment.

“Arch isn’t in any hurry,” Isidore Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. “He really wants to be thorough.”

