Arch Manning scores rushing touchdown in final preseason tune-up

While not everyone agrees he’s the best player in the country, Arch Manning is the biggest name in high school football. Widely considered the No. 1 overall recruit in the country – some have him ranked second – Manning is about to embark on his Senior season.

Before he gets started, Manning’s school —Isidore Newman (La.)—held a preseason game on Friday night, playing one half of football against New Orleans De La Salle (La.).

In Manning’s time on the field, he completed six of 12 pass attempts, totaling 81 yards and an interception, according to 247Sports. While those numbers aren’t anything to write home about, Manning did show his ability to make plays with his legs by scoring a 34-yard rushing touchdown.

Texas Five-Star Plus+ quarterback commit Arch Manning rushes for a touchdown!https://t.co/bvTEpHw0Cmpic.twitter.com/QaPpwgSm8b — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 27, 2022

Newman officially begins their 2022 season on the road Friday against Hahnville (La.) at 7:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, Manning has committed to playing his college ball at Texas under Steve Sarkisian. On the strength of his commitment (and a few others) the Longhorns are in second place in the 2023 recruiting rankings.

