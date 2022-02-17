Two new suitors enter Arch Manning's recruitment

Arch Manning’s recruitment isn’t close to coming to an end. In fact, the five-star Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback is still welcoming new suitors into the mix.

Manning is now considering Florida and LSU after the two programs experienced coaching changes this offseason, according to 247Sports. Manning’s father, Cooper, told 247Sports that a recent report indicating the top recruit in the class of 2023 was down to two schools was inaccurate.

In addition to Florida and LSU, Manning is looking hard at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. Clemson is out of the running to land Manning at this point in time. The expectation is that Manning will visit all of the six schools he is eyeing at some point during the spring or summer.

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida’s Billy Napier, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, LSU’s Brian Kelly and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin all paid visits to Isidore Newman to check in with Manning in January before the beginning of the recruiting dead period.

Manning threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns in addition to seven rushing touchdowns during his junior season.