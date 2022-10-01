Arch Manning tops uncles Peyton and Eli for Isidore Newman all-time passing records

Arch Manning tops uncles Peyton and Eli for Isidore Newman all-time passing records

Only one Manning holds the all-time touchdowns and passing yards records at Isidore Newman (La.) — and that distinction now belongs to Texas commit Arch.

The Greenies’ 5-star playcaller came into Friday night’s game against Pearl River (La.) on the legendary heels of his uncles, nearing the 7,268 career passing yards mark held by Eli while needing one touchdown pass to break the tie with Peyton (93).

And while the buildup to such a monumental achievement would probably make for a two-thumbs-up, feature-length film, Arch had other plans against the Rebels, taking care of the one record-setting milestone before the second quarter.

Newman went up 24-0 at that point and eventually headed into halftime with a commanding 38-7 lead. And when the scoreboard ticked down to zero in the fourth quarter, the Greenies found themselves with a solid 52-22 victory — a nice bounce-back win from last week’s loss to Many (La.).

And of course, Arch had his spot atop the Newman quarterback hierarchy, finishing the night with 356 yards passing, which topped Eli’s record.

