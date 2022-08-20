WATCH: Wild trick play wins this Georgia high school football game in 4th overtime

Well, that didn’t take very long.

High school football always provides the type of gridiron dramatics that leave fans in awe and crowd-roaring disbelief: Wild, tackle-breaking scampers, perfectly timed TD passes and defensive stands fitting of a Hollywood script.

But what occurred during the game between Loganville High School (Ga.) and Monroe Area High School (Ga.) might be the best of the best. Of all.

It happened in the fourth OT—fourth!—from the 13-yard line.

Loganville’s quarterback took the snap and handed the ball off to the tight end pulling from the line of scrimmage … who then went no-look—in the most no-look way EVER, a la with his back facing the end zone, a hoist over his head …

At this point, the defense looked confused—and rightfully so—as the trickery unfolded…

And then, the ball lands in the outstretched arms of an open receiver (another tight end) in the end zone, who slides to the ground for the six and OT win, 45-39.

And scene.

To the tape!

LOGANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL IN GEORGIA JUST WON ITS FIRST GAME OF THE YEAR IN QUADRUPLE OVERTIME ON THE WILDEST PASS I’VE EVER SEEN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AjQlZR8BcO — Grayson Weir lets ride (@GsonJW) August 20, 2022

The sideline view is even more incredible:

Safe to say, High School Football 2022 is off to a pretty solid start!

