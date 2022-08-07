Here are the 4 NBA players coaching Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

Basketball Without Borders Asia began its 12th camp on Sunday, and four NBA players are helping coach the youth players during the four-day event.

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Dallas Mavericks wing Josh Green and Phoenix Suns wing Cam Johnson traveled to Australia to help train 60 of the top male and female prospects throughout 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

There were 41 former Basketball Without Borders players who were on the 2021-22 opening-night roster, according to the NBA. Josh Giddey played at this same Asia camp in 2018, and Green, who was born in Australia, was a member of BWB Global in Los Angeles in 2018.

Basketball Without Borders is an international program hosted by the NBA and FIBA. Since its launch in 2001, there have been 64 camps in 30 countries with more than 3,800 participants haling from 133 countries and territories. There have been 105 former members of BWB who went on to play in the NBA or WNBA.

See the full roster of players on the NBA website.