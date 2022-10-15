RB Bella Rasmussen becomes 1st girl in California history to score 2 TDs in 1 game

In the second quarter of the Laguna Beach (Calif.) game against Santa Ana Valley High (Calif.) on Friday, senior running back Bella Rasmussen accomplished something she told the Los Angeles Times was a childhood dream — scoring a touchdown in a varsity game.

She then did it again.

With those touchdowns, rushes of four yards and one yard in the second quarter of the 48-0 win on Friday, Rasmussen became the first girl in the state to score two touchdowns in a single game, according to Cal-Hi. She is one of eight girls to score a touchdown in a game in California history.

Rasmussen finished the game with 21 yards on eight carries, according to the Orange County Register. The video of her second touchdown was posted to Instagram:

Rasmussen, a running back and defensive end, has played youth football and high school football for the last four years, according to the Los Angeles Times. She said to the outlet:

“To be able to do it was something I had been dreaming about since I was 6 years old … I ran to my mom, ‘I did it.’ I was sobbing when I came off the field I was so excited.”

