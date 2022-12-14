Bella Rasmussen becomes first girl football player to sign an NIL deal

Laguna Beach (Calif.) running back Bella Rasmussen has made a lot of firsts. This past season she became the first girl to score two touchdowns in a varsity football game. She also helped her school win its first CIF championship in 76 years. Now we can add another first to her list.

According to a report by On3, Rasmussen has signed an NIL deal, making her the first girl football player to do so.

She got plenty of other offers and deal she signed is valued at $18,400, but Rasmussen wanted her history-making deal to be about more than money.

“People are going to look at my name in 20 years, and I don’t want them to say, ‘Remember when she was famous for a few minutes for scoring those touchdowns?’ I want them to say, ‘She took that and created something where people can feel more comfortable looking for help.”

That’s why Rasmussen will be promoting the KeyWise Skye app, billed as a sort of fitness tracker for your brain that uses artificial intelligence to help improve users’ mental health.

As a Senior, Rasmussen’s high school football career is now over. Next, she has to decide where to attend college. On3 reports she is applying to Utah, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan and Vanderbilt. She says she would play college football if given the opportunity “in a heartbeat.”

