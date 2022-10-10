Bishop Gorman on a roll, dominant run continues with 69-0 win

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) lost their second game of the season against top-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.). While they gave the reigning national champions and the consensus best high school football team in the country a run for their money, they lost by a score of 24-21 after taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

However, the Gaels have responded to that loss with a streak of dominant victories.

Since that blown lead against the Monarchs, Bishop Gorman has reeled off six straight convincing wins, including four shutouts. Here is a look at what they’ve done in the weeks since:

Friday 9/2 – defeated St. Louis (Hawaii) 56-14

Friday 9/9 – defeated Hamilton (Ariz.) 45-0

Friday 9/16 – defeated Brookwood (Ga.) 70-10

Friday 9/23 – defeated Arbor View (Nev.) 63-0

Friday 9/30 – defeated Canyon Springs (Nev.) 58-0

Friday 10/7 – defeated Legacy (Nev.) 69-0

Altogether, they have outscored these six opponents 361-24.

Junior QB Michael Alejado threw 24 touchdowns and no interceptions in that stretch. His QB rating for the season is up to 157.5.

They’re also getting pressure on their opponents. On the other side of the ball, Senior linebackers Palaie Faoa and Quincy Davis have combined for 17 sacks.

Next up on the schedule is an away game at Palo Verde (Nev.).

More Stories:

Mater Dei holds off St. John Bosco, will remain atop USA TODAY Sports Super 25

Social Buzz of the Week: Week 6 highlights

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network