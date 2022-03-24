Basketball player who is fully blind makes shot during Michigan high school game

Zeeland East (Mich.) junior Jules Hoogland is awesome.

She possesses the type of touch on the basketball court that anyone would aspire to have.

She is a 4.0 student.

Perseverance? Yep. She’s got that too.

Although Hoogland slowly lost her eyesight and was fully blind by age 3, she started playing basketball in middle school.

Of course, it wasn’t easy. “It’s a process, but it’s fun,” she told MLive. “It is frustrating at times, but I just keep going.”

That dedication and drive led her to the hardwood of Zeeland’s Unified Sports basketball team, a squad that includes students with and without disabilities.

And on March 22, in front of a crowd of 2,500, she proved that dreams sometimes require a different kind of vision—one that this pure shooter 100%, without question, embraces!

Standing-O, Jules Hoogland. Count us as part of the additional crowd joining in on the awe-inspiring moment…

