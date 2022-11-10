Watch: 4-star Texas WR Bryant Wesco went full Randy Moss on this touchdown catch

A lot goes into winning any matchup between a wide receiver and a cornerback. Being able to elevate over the DB and make a play at the catch point never hurts, though.

Watch Midlothian (Texas) four-star 2024 wide receiver Bryant Wesco go full Randy Moss on this touchdown catch.

Midlothian went on to beat Red Oak (Texas) 56-28, improving to 10-0 on the season. Next, they have a road playoff game against Northwest (Texas) Friday night.

Wesco (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 33 at his position in the recruiting class of 2024. He has offers from Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech.

More Stories:

Latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

High School Football Playoffs: 5 major California Sectionals matchups this week

Texas A&M takes a hit with decommitment from 5-star LB Anthony Hill

Esports Rankings:

Latest “Madden NFL 23” fall regional rankings