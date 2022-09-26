California football coach placed on leave following alleged battery after Friday night game

California football coach placed on leave following alleged battery after Friday night game

Football

California football coach placed on leave following alleged battery after Friday night game

By September 26, 2022 11:07 am

By |

A high school football coach in La Verne, California, has been placed on leave following an accusation of battery following Friday night’s game between Damien High (Calif.) and Bishop Amat (Calif.).

According to CBS Los Angeles, Bishop Amat running back Aiden Ramos says that one of the coaches from Damien High grabbed his shoulder pads and “ripped his helmet off.” The incident took place after a refused handshake between the team’s two head coaches.

Fred Robledo at SGVN shared a statement from the La Verne police department saying they are investigating a battery charge.

 

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles also released a statement that they will conduct their own investigation.

More Stories:

Social Buzz of the Week: Week 4 highlights

Oklahoma high school calls upon two girls to help avoid forfeit

New Jersey HS football community mourns 2 athletes who passed away this month

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

, , , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home