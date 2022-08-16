California High School Football Hall of Fame to include 100 players, 13 coaches

As one of the country’s biggest and most populous states, it only makes sense that California has one of the deepest pools of football talent and some of the most competitive programs. Good news: some of the greatest players in state history will soon be recognized for their outstanding achievements.

According to Eric Sondheimer at the LA Times, the new California High School Football Hall of Fame will be unveiled at the Rose Bowl game later this year in November. One hundred players and 13 coaches will be included.

Some of the most famous player names on the list will be Tom Brady, John Elway, Warren Moon, Jackie Robinson, Jim Plunkett, Carson Palmer, Ronnie Lott, Reggie Bush, Tony Gonzalez, Maurice Jones-Drew, DeSean Jackson and Richard Sherman.

Here is the full list of players, per Sondheimer:

Among the 13 coaches are Kevin Rooney and Lou Farrar.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Nov. 21.