California high school football team forced to forfeit win over ineligible player

The Serra (Gardena, Calif.) high school varsity football team has forfeited their victory over Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) from last week.

The Cavaliers won the game 13-7 over the Knights, but it turns out one of their players was ruled ineligible to play, hence the forfeit.

Head coach Scott Altenberg stated that he assumed the player was eligible after going through a mandatory sit-out period after transferring. He is claiming that it was an honest mistake, according to Damian Calhoun at the Daily Breeze.

“We made a mistake… We had communicated with CIF on Thursday (Sept, 29), filled out the paperwork and assumed that was it. We didn’t look (at the transfer page) and didn’t notice it was still pending. It was an honest mistake.”

With the win turned to a loss, Serra is now 3-3 on the season. They are scheduled to visit 5-1 Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.) on Friday.

More Stories:

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings: Week 6

Texas high school football team eligible for postseason again after appeal

Kanas high school football team wins Friday night game 108-0

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network