California School for the Deaf-Riverside wins 8-man football championship

California School for the Deaf-Riverside’s ascent to the top is complete. With an 80-26 victory over Faith Baptist on Friday, the Cubs won the CIF Southern Section eight-man Division 1 championship, getting vengeance for last season and winning the first section title of any sport played at the school, according to the Press Enterprise.

It has been a rapid rise CSDR and its football team comprised of deaf players and coaches. Prior to last season, the team never had a winning record through the course of a season; in 2021, the team broke through, reaching the division championship but falling to the same Faith Baptist team 74-22.

Head coach Keith Adams told the Press Enterprise through a translator that “unfinished business is now finished.”

“It’s an honor to be the first team to win a title,” Adams said.

Quarterback Trevin Adams put up remarkable numbers through the air, on the ground and on the defensive side of the ball for the Cubs. He passed for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns, ran for 202 more yards and scored on the ground six times, and had two pick-sixes. When all was said and done, he had 10 total touchdowns.

CSDR finished the season 12-0.

It’s the crowning of an unbelievable two-year run, one that has caught the attention of television executives. Disney+ is developing a series based on the football team, and executive producer Marlee Matlin attended the championship game on Friday.

Variety has more information on the upcoming series.

