Cedric Baxter Jr. on Cormani McClain: 'Nobody knows what he's gonna do but him'

Cormani McClain committed to Miami two months ago. However, when he was expected to sign McClain pulled a no-show, leading to speculation that he’s headed elsewhere.

A cornerback from Lakeland (Fla.), McClain is ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2023 behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who signed last week. According to one of Manning’s new teammates, nobody knows what McClain is going to do but him. Here’s what Edgewater (Fla.) running back Cedric Baxter Jr. had to say about McClain’s status, per Drew Schott at On3.

“We (were) just telling him, ‘Do what’s best for you… Nobody knows what he’s gonna do but him, literally. That’s the way I look at it.”

McClain himself has declined to comment on his recruitment at the All-America Game. However, he did confirm that he is still committed to Miami.

Cormani McClain confirms his commitment to Miami at the Under Armour All-America Game media day.https://t.co/JiYa3ewOcH — All Hurricanes (@AllHurricanes) December 29, 2022

Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Florida State were also among McClain’s original top-five finalists. Another potential contender has emerged in Colorado, where new head coach Deion Sanders is leading a red-hot recruiting and transfer streak. They have reportedly been in contact.

More recruiting stories

Cranking up Texas part of the appeal for Arch Manning

Watch: CB Jaylen Thompson commits to Michigan State