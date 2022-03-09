No. 16 Centennial blows out No. 18 Sierra Canyon to win SoCal Open Division title

Centennial’s meeting with Sierra Canyon for the Southern California Open Division championship was as highly anticipated as any high school basketball game in the state this season. Between the star power on the court and a title on the line, Tuesday’s action was anticipated to be a classic.

Things didn’t play out that way, though. Centennial stormed out to an early lead and eventually blew the doors off Sierra Canyon in an 83-59 win.

The Huskies started with a 9-0 run and never looked back while snapping Sierra Canyon’s run of consecutive California Open Division titles. All five of Centennial’s starters reached double figures.

Ramsey Huff led Centennial, which has now won 29 straight games, with 20 points. Devin Williams added 19, while Donovan Dent finished with 18. Aaron McBride chipped in 13 points and Jared McCain scored 10.

Five-star UCLA signee Amari Bailey tried to will Sierra Canyon back into the game with a 15-point performance, but the Blazers never cut Centennial’s lead to single digits in the second half.

Centennial will now play Modesto Christian for a state championship on Saturday.