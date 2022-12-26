Colorado adds another four-star recruit to their class of 2023

He still has a long way to go, but Deion Sanders is building up a contender in Colorado. Over the holiday weekend, the Buffaloes added another four-star recruit to their class of 2023.

On Christmas Eve, North Caddo (La.) four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller signed with Colorado.

Miller (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) had previously been committed to Nebraska but opened up his recruiting on December 2. He had nine offers all together, including LSU, Miami and South Carolina.

Few receivers around the country have been more productive than Miller over the last few yeaars. Since his Sophomore season he’s totaled 154 catches, 3,492 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

After being slotted at No. 61 just a few weeks ago, Colorado’s 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 23 in the nation. Miller is the third four-star prospect they’ve recruited since Sanders was hired, but their real progress has come via the transfer portal. Five-star cornerback Travis Hunter is the biggest prize and several other blue chip players have also transferred. The Buffaloes’ transfer class ranks No. 3 in the country.

