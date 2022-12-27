Colorado on a Roll: New 3-star QB says 'We are about to change college football'

Boulder, Colorado has suddenly become the center of the football universe. The arrival of Deion Sanders as head coach at Colorado has set off a storm of excitement and a surge in the team’s recruiting business.

The latest to join the class of 2023 is South Paulding (Ga.) three-star quarterback Kasen Weisman, who signed on Christmas. Commenting on his decision, Weisman (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) alluded to Sanders’ history as a winner, per Steve Wiltfong at 247 Sports.

“The staff is elite and they are all winners. They know what it takes to become champions and I want to be around those types of people… We are about to change college football. And I wanted to be a part of it. There is about to be a lot of winning going on in Boulder!”

27 other schools made offers to Weisman, including Florida State, South Carolina, Wisconsin and California.

He wasn’t their only holiday weekend recruit, either. On Christmas Eve, four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller committed.

On Monday the Buffaloes got another blue chip prospect on board, as Omar White (6-foot-2, 305 pounds) from Valdosta (Ga.) announced his commitment via Twitter.

According to On3 White is the No. 83 overall prospect in the class of 2024, the No. 7 ranked DL and No. 13 player in Georgia. However, 247 Sports has him slotted No. 24 among DL in his class and No. 34 in the state.

White also had 27 other offers to choose from, including Alabama.

