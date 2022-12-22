Cormani McClain delays signing with Miami, Colorado in contact

Cormani McClain was expected to officially sign with Miami yesterday after committing to them in late October.

McClain didn’t show for the signing ceremony at Lakeland (Fla.), though. Soon after, his mother shared a message on Twitter that there would be no signing that day and apologized for the inconvenience.

FALSE ALARM!!!!

THERE WILL BE NO SIGNING FOR @CormaniMcClain2 TODAY….

SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE!!! — Kaishay (@Kaishay5) December 21, 2022

It’s anybody’s guess what McClain’s next move is, but there is one program that’s definitely worth watching. According to a report by Steve Wiltfong at 247 Sports, Colorado is in contact with McClain.

DEVELOPING: Deion Sanders and Colorado are in contact with Miami 5-star commit Cormani McClain — the No. 1 CB recruit in the Class of 2023 — who is no longer signing Wednesday, per @SWiltfong247.https://t.co/mDtKi80QGc #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/Bjwu3G1Sve — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 21, 2022

The Buffaloes have been on a recruiting surge since Deion Sanders was hired as their new head coach three weeks ago. They’re also clearly in the market for high-end cornerback talent.

Just yesterday, Justin Hunter announced he’s transferred from Jackson State to Colorado. A hybrid receiver and cornerback, Hunter was the No. 1 overall prospect in last year’s recruiting class. Meanwhile, McClain is ranked No. 2 overall in this class and first among cornerbacks.

Pairing Hunter with McClain at corner has to be a tantalyzing prospect for Sanders, who has an advantage no other recruiter can offer – having played the position as well as anyone in the last 40 years.

The race is far from over, though. Florida and Alabama are also reportedly still in the mix and they were on McClain’s original list of finalists. He has 25 offers all together.

Miami’s 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 in the country. Losing McClain would drop them two spots.

