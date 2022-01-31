Nation's receiving yards leader Coy Eakin commits to Texas Tech

Coy Eakin is a classic example of how sometimes, production and recruiting don’t align. Despite not being ranked in the top 1,000 players in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite, Eakin led the nation with 2,140 receiving yards as he helped Stephenville (Texas) go 16-0 and win the Class 4A Division I state championship.

Texas Tech is hoping that the analysts and other Power Five schools have it wrong. The Red Raiders got the commitment of Eakin, who announced on Saturday night that he would stay in-state.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver posted 93 receptions and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 213 yards and four more touchdowns on 26 carries. Despite his 2,662 all-purpose yards, Eakin’s only Power Five offers came from Texas Tech, TCU and Washington State, according to 247. He had 15 total offers.

Eakin took a massive leap after his junior year, a season in which he caught 52 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. His absurd senior season was key for Stephenville to turn itself around from a 5-7 record in 2020 to a perfect year in 2021.

It wasn’t all box score metrics, either. One of his best highlights of the season was a play in the championship game in which his effort turned an interception from his quarterback into an unlikely Stephenville touchdown.

Texas Tech now has 18 commits in the class of 2022. Seventeen players are rated as three-stars, including Eakin.