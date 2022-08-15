Cruel Deception: This fake injury trick play led to an easy touchdown

“All warfare is based on deception.”

So said Sun Tzu in his timeless strategic bestseller “The Art of War,” read the world over by armchair generals and some high school football coaches, apparently.

One coach came up with a pretty devious trick play this past weekend that made the cut on SportsCenter NEXT. Watch this player limp over to the sideline faking an injury – only to break towards the end zone when the ball was snapped and score an easy, uncontested touchdown.

Some fans will no doubt cry foul and say this isn’t what this level of the sport is supposed to be about. It is what it is, though. These kinds of plays only work when the opposing coach doesn’t prepare their team right.

That being said, we understand where they’re coming from: it’s a cheap tactic, and the usually-sporting Predator probably wouldn’t approve.

Isn’t that what really matters?