Dior Johnson decommits from Oregon, will 'explore other college options'

Dior Johnson is back on the college market. The star point guard from Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy has decommitted from Oregon, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

This is the second time Johnson has decommitted from a university. He was a long-time commit to Syracuse before deciding against the Orange and choosing Oregon.

Givony wrote in his tweet that Johnson will “explore other college options.” Oregon Live reported that he has been released from his letter of intent, which was signed in November.

Johnson’s decommitment comes about a week after Will Richardson, who has averaged almost 30 minutes per game over 155 games in four seasons on the team, announced his return to Oregon. The Ducks’ backcourt has depth with Richardson and incoming transfer guards Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard, to which Givony alluded in his tweet.

Dior Johnson, ESPN's No. 35 prospect in 2022, will decommit from Oregon and explore other college options, a source told ESPN. Oregon signed two veteran power-5 guards from the NCAA transfer portal and return starting PG Will Richardson, who entered the NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/kei5aW8Hqf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 9, 2022

Johnson, who was considered a five-star prospect for the majority of his high school career but is now listed as a four-star point guard and No. 37 overall in the class of 2022, can be described in many ways. Electric. Dynamic. A skilled player and scorer. A star. But one word that cannot be used is decisive. Johnson made 10 different high school stops over his four years, in part due to the unexpected shutdown of Findlay Prep’s basketball program. He bounced coast-to-coast, though the majority of his play was in California.

Now, once again, he is back on the market. Complicating the situation is that most teams are set. The class of 2022 has graduated. Only two other top-150 players have not committed to a program.

But Johnson is among the best point guards in the class and shouldn’t find too much trouble fielding interest from teams. He had 18 offers during his recruitment, according to 247Sports, and is now one of the final pieces of the class to left searching for a home.