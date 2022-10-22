16-year-old French girls basketball player Dominique Malonga goes viral dunking

There’s something going on in the water in France. Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3-ish 18-year-old, is taking the basketball world by storm with his unicorn talent. But he’s not the only French teenager looking mythical.

On Friday, outlets on Twitter took note of 16-year-old Dominique Malonga thanks to a tweet from French sports agency Comsport. In it, the 6-foot-6 girl was running a drill and dunked, seemingly using minimal effort to get up to the rim and slam it home.

She signed with Tony Parker’s ASVEL club in 2021. At the time, the former San Antonio Spurs star called Malonga “the female version of Victor Wembanyama.”

Not satisfied with one five-second clip? Here’s a longer package showing some fluid motion, an ability to get the steal on the perimeter and get the ball upcourt in transition, and, of course, dunk.

At the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup 2022 this summer, she averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game, according to FIBA. In the game for the bronze medal, she recorded 28 points and 17 boards.

She’ll work to continue improving as she gets older. A pro at just 16 years old, Malonga looks to have a bright future on the horizon.