Druw Jones' contract with the Diamondbacks set a high school record

The hype for outfielder Druw Jones has existed for essentially his entire life as the son of former MLB All-Star Andruw Jones. He lived up to this in his high school career, dominating the prep diamond, and is now getting paid in anticipation for what’s to come.

Jones was selected second overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2022 MLB draft. The two sides almost immediately reached an agreement, with Jones signing a deal with an $8,189,400 bonus, according to MLB.com.

It breaks the previous high school record of $7.7 million that was set in 2019 by another son of a former major league player, Bobby Witt Jr., who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals.

Jones’ contract is the full slot value for the No. 2 pick, according to MLB’s Steve Gilbert.

He might not hold the record for long. The Associated Press reported that the No. 1 pick, Jackson Holliday, also has a deal in place for more than $8 million. If it is for full slot value, the signing bonus would be $8.84 million.

There are only three other players who have received bonuses of at least $8 million, according to CBS Sports. Spencer Torkelson received a record $8.4 million from the Detroit Tigers in 2020, while Adley Rutschman and Gerrit Cole also reached that plateau in 2019 and 2011, respectively.