Duke basketball's 2023 class powers up again with another 5-star commitment

As if they needed any more help, Duke’s top-ranked recruiting class of 2023 scored another big commitment today.

Five-star power forward TJ Power has joined Duke’s class of 2023. That makes him the fifth five-star recruit in this class for the Blue Devils.

2023 5 ⭐️ TJ Power has committed to Duke! Welcome to the brotherhood, @TJPower14 pic.twitter.com/UAtbbGrTlU — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) September 7, 2022

Last season Power averaged 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game for Worcester Academy (Mass.). He shows exceptional ball handling, playmaking and outside shooting for his size.

Asked about his decision, Power admitted it was difficult but credited coach Jon Scheyer for his vision, per Joe Tipton at On3.

“Playing at a school like Duke has always been a dream of mine but I had to make sure I was choosing the school based on my relationship with the coaches and the feeling I had when I was on campus because that’s guided me the most throughout this whole process. I see the vision with Coach Scheyer and I’m all in.”

At 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, he’s the top recruit in the state, ranked No. 6 among power forwards and No. 22 overall. Power chose Duke over 22 other offers, including one from North Carolina.

