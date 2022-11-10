Duke signs four commits from their top-ranked 2023 recruiting class

The NCAA’s early signing period began on Wednesday and the top recruiting program in the nation took an early lead.

Duke has the No. 1 ranked class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, currently holding a slim lead (less than one point) over Kentucky. While the Wildcats also got off to a strong start, the Blue Devils won Day 1 of the early signing period, getting four of their top commits to put pen to paper, including three five-star prospects. Here’s a review of who signed.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) 5-star PF Sean Stewart

A tenacious rebounder and defender, Stewart (6-foot-8, 230 pounds) is ranked No. 2 among power forwards in his class and No. 9 nationally, according to the composite score. Stewart also had offers from Georgetown, Stanford, Kansas and Harvard, among others. He told on3 that he chose Duke for its coaching staff.

Centennial (Calif.) 5-star CG Jared McCain

Already a superstar on TikTok, McCain (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is the third-ranked combo guard in 2023 and comes in at No. 18 in the country. Last season, he averaged 23 points per game. McCain picked Duke over 16 other schools, including Gonzaga, Eastern Washington and Houston.

Notre Dame (Calif.) 5-star PG Caleb Foster

Foster (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) is the third-best point guard in his class and the top-ranked player in the state of California. Gifted with a smooth jumper and and a long frame, Foster averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 assists per game in his Junior year at Oak Hill. He chose Duke over 10 other offers.

Worcester Academy (Mass.) 4-star PF TJ Power

Power (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) is a two-sport star who also plays baseball. In hoops, he’s the No. 1 ranked player in Massachusetts and No. 6 at his position. He called picking Duke an “educated gut feeling,” per On3.

“In the end, I chose Duke because of my educated gut feeling. I understand the opportunity I’ll have there and my heart told me it was the one for me. Playing at a school like Duke has always been a dream of mine but I had to make sure I was choosing the school based on my relationship with the coaches and the feeling I had when I was on campus because that’s guided me the most throughout this whole process. I see the vision with Coach Scheyer and I’m all in.”

