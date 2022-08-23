Duke scores commitment from No. 3 overall recruit Jadyn Donovan

Duke is building up its recruiting class for 2023 in women’s basketball. On Monday, it was announced that the country’s No. 3 overall recruit in the ESPNW 100 and five-star guard Jadyn Donovan has committed to Duke.

Donovan was also considering offers from North Carolina, Arizona, UCLA, Tennessee and Notre Dame. In the end, she says she chose Duke for academics, according to the Washington Post.

“The basketball program is super serious, but the school and the environment, people are there to get a great education… Duke is just a place for me to honestly just learn literally anything I can.”

It probably didn’t hurt that Donovan’s new coach Kara Lawson also played at Sidwell Friends in the 90s.

Donovan helped lead her school to a perfect 30-0 record last season. She averaged over 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and nearly two blocks per game. This summer, she helped Team USA win a gold medal in Hungary.