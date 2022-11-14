Duncanville boys basketball team opts out of '22 postseason play

One of the best boys high school basketball teams in the country won’t be participating in the playoffs this year.

Duncanville (Texas) was recently penalized by the district over an ineligible player on last year’s team, which resulted in every win he played in – including a third-consecutive state championship – to be stripped.

Now, the team won’t be allowed to play in the UIL postseason this year, either. The decision was announced by Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith in a statement, per CBS DFW.

“The decision comes after the UIL stripped the team of its 2022 Class 6A state championship and placed the team on three years’ probation after ruling the team used an ineligible player. The family of the player sought and received six court orders from four different courts to allow him to keep playing. Duncanville ISD was not a party to the legal action, nor did it challenge the UIL’s earlier decision or take any legal action against the UIL. This was a legal dispute between a player, his family, and the UIL. At all times, Duncanville ISD followed the court orders.”

Duncanville has also suspended head coach David Peavy for the season.

At issue was the eligibility of star point guard Anthony Black, who has since enrolled at Arkansas. After a series of court battles, he was ruled ineligible. The team will be on probation for three years for the recruiting violation.

The Panthers began their 2022-2023 season on Saturday with a 73-65 win over Brennan (Texas).

