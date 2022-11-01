Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls coach suspended

The best high school basketball team in the country last season has been stripped of its 2022 state title, according to a report by Greg Riddle at the Dallas Morning News.

After the UIL retroactively ruled him ineligible, Duncanville (Texas) has been forced to forfeit every game that senior guard Anthony Black played in.

BREAKING: Duncanville boys basketball team has been stripped of its 2022 Class 6A state championship by @uiltexas. The UIL ruled that Duncanville had to forfeit any games that Anthony Black played in because he had been ruled ineligible by UIL.@SportsDayHS @Tabchoops @MaxPreps — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) October 31, 2022

Black averaged 13.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, helping lead Duncanville to its third straight state championship. However, the Texas Supreme Court vacated a court of appeals judgment that had allowed Black to play after transferring thanks to a restraining order filed by his mother against the UIL.

Head coach David Peavy – now married to Black’s mother – has been suspended. Black has since enrolled at Arkansas.

In related news, Duncanville’s girls basketball team is also getting a significant punishment. Riddle reports that head coach LaJeanna Howard has been suspended for one year over a recruiting violation.

BREAKING: 11-time state champion Duncanville girls basketball team will not be allowed to compete in the playoffs this season, and coach LaJeanna Howard was given a 1-year suspension by @uiltexas for alleged recruiting violation.@SportsDayHS @DuncanvilleISD @Tabchoops @MaxPreps — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) October 31, 2022

The girls team has also been banned from the playoffs.

