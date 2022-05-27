Texas Tech basketball lands Canadian phenom Elijah Fisher

Canada’s finest is heading to Lubbock.

Five-star forward Elijah Fisher committed to Texas Tech on Thursday and will reclassify into the class of 2022 to join the Red Raiders for this upcoming college basketball season.

Fisher, who played for Crestwood Prep, is the No. 24 recruit in the class of 2023, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings. His cousin is Vanderbilt point guard Trey Thomas.

Fisher ultimately picked Texas Tech over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

“Fisher entered high school as one of the best players in the 2023 class,” 247Sports’ Travis Branham wrote after Fisher’s commitment. “From an early age, he was very physically gifted standing near 6-foot-6 with a strong frame and outstanding athleticism.

“Over the years, he has proven to be an effective slasher with his natural strength, power and athleticism, able to shoulder and body defenders to the rim. Those same attributes that help make him impactful offensively can translate to the defensive end in a big way.”