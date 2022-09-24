A 6-foot-7, 4-star OL is back on the market after decommitting from Notre Dame

One of the better offensive linemen in the class of 2023 is back on the market after announcing his decommitment from Notre Dame. Elijah Paige, a 6-foot-7, 304-pound tackle out of Pinnacle High School (Phoenix), said on Thursday that he is re-opening his recruitment.

In a statement posted to Twitter that day, Paige wrote:

“I would like to thank the amazing staff at Notre Dame for the opportunity they offered and the time they spent recruiting me. This decision has been very difficult. After many prayers and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Notre Dame.”

Being back on the market allows Paige to see other schools he had previously planned on visiting. Rivals reported that USC, Washington and Michigan State all expected to get visits from the lineman, but his visit to Notre Dame in early June convinced him to cancel those plans and commit to the Fighting Irish.

Those are not his only options. Paige has 34 offers, according to 247Sports, and also visited UCLA in May. Every school in his local Pac-12 has offered him, per the recruiting outlet, as have other big names around the country such as Miami, Michigan and Ole Miss.

Paige is ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the 30th-best OT and No. 7 player in Arizona. 247Sports’ own rankings have him slightly higher, as a top-25 OT and top-5 player in his state.