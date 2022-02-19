Fresh off Super Bowl, Eric Weddle named head coach at California HS

Eric Weddle unretired last month to go after a Super Bowl with the Rams. His former team needed him due to injuries at safety and he stepped seamlessly into the back end of the secondary, playing an instrumental role in Los Angeles hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

With his goal of winning a ring now checked off, Weddle has his sights set on the next chapter of his football career — coaching at the high school level. The five-time All-Pro was named the head coach at Rancho Bernardo High School in California and will take over in 2023 after the retirement of head coach Tristan McCoy.

Weddle will join McCoy’s coaching staff in 2022 before becoming head coach. McCoy is planning on remaining a member of Weddle’s coaching staff after he takes the reigns.

Former #Rams S Eric Weddle has a second career planned after winning a Super Bowl title. He’s becoming a high school football coach. pic.twitter.com/t0tCxxaQDC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

McCoy has gone 72-52 in 11 seasons at Rancho Bernardo after arriving at the school in 2011. He led the Broncos to a CIF D3-A State Championship in 2015.

Weddle is the latest ex-NFL star to become a high school football head coach. Former Chargers and Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers took over as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama this past season and led the program to a 6-3 record.