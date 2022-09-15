Fight at HS football game leads Texas district to change student attendance rules for games

Following a fight between eight students at a high school football game at Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas, two Fridays ago, the local school district changed its policy for students attending games.

According to a report by Scott Eslinger at 12News, all elementary and middle-school students will now need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In a letter to parents, PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie laid out the new rules, beginning this week.

“Beginning this Friday, September 16, 2022, all elementary and middle-school aged children must now be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian at any district sponsored event such as athletics and fine arts events. The adult parent or guardian must remain at the event with the children. Elementary and middle school age children may not be dropped off at events without an adult.”

Students will also need to bring a district-issued ID.

Texas high school football was also in the news recently for an on-field fight that escalated into wild brawl, all of which was captured on video.

