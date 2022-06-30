Final 2022 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Unbeaten Texas state 5A titlist Lake Creek is No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 of the 2022 season.

In all, unbeaten teams comprise half of the top 10 teams, including five of the first seven. The (41-0) Lions lead the way with their 15th week in the top spot, followed by Indiana titlist Roncalli (33-0) at No. 2 and Arkansas state champ Benton (32-0) in the third spot.

No. 6 Rockridge (35-0) and seventh-ranked Monroe-Woodbury (26-0) are the other two teams in the poll who did not lose a game this season. Rockridge is the first Illinois team to have back-to-back unbeaten seasons, while the Crusaders rode senior pitcher Brianna Roberts to New York’s Class AA title.

Utah’s Riverton (28-1) and Ohio’s Anthony Wayne (30-1) had just one blemish on their record in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while No. 8 Donovan Catholic (30-1) suffered its lone loss to fellow state titlist Haddon Heights in New Jersey’s Tournament of Champions. The Griffins had just won a third-straight state Non-Public A crown and were riding a 48-game win streak at the time.

Ninth-ranked Lakewood Ranch (30-2) avenged two early losses to Lake Brantley with a 8-2 victory over the Patriots in the Florida state Class 7A championship, and No. 10 Oaks Christian (34-1) closed the year with three California playoff triumphs after a mid-May loss to Los Alamitos snapped the Lions’ 31-game win streak.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – June 30, 2022

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 41-0 | Previous Rank: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 33-0 | Previous Rank: 2

3. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 32-0 | Previous Rank: 3

4. Riverton (Utah)

Record: 28-1 | Previous Rank: 4

5. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 30-1 | Previous Rank: 5

6. Rockridge (Ill.)

Record: 35-0 | Previous Rank: 6

7. Monroe-Woodbury (N.Y.)

Record: 26-0 | Previous Rank: 7

8. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 30-1 | Previous Rank: 8

9. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 30-2 | Previous Rank: 9

10. Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Record: 34-1 | Previous Rank: 10

11. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 31-3 | Previous Rank: 11

12. Clovis North (Calif.)

Record: 21-3 | Previous Rank: 12

13. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 33-2 | Previous Rank: 13

14. Eastern Alamance (N.C.)

Record: 28-2 | Previous Rank: 14

15. Patterson Mill (Md.)

Record: 21-1 | Previous Rank: 15

16. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 27-2 | Previous Rank: 16

17. Concord (N.H.)

Record: 26-2 | Previous Rank: 17

18. Lakota West (Ohio)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 18

19. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 28-3 | Previous Rank: 19

20. Alexander Central (N.C.)

Record: 25-3 | Previous Rank: 20

21. Lexington (S.C.)

Record: 27-4 | Previous Rank: 21

22. New Palestine (Ind.)

Record: 23-4-1 | Previous Rank: 22

23. John Curtis (La.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 23

24. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 29-3 | Previous Rank: 24

25. Rosemount (Minn.)

Record: 21-4 | Previous Rank: 25

Dropped out:

None.

About the NFCA:

The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its highly-regarded coaches polls and All-America awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to awards, to in-person events and National Convention.