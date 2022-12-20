USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

St. John Bosco (Calif.) is the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Super 25 champion. It’s the Braves’ second Super 25 crown since the rankings began over 40 years ago, and this year’s team is certainly worthy of the honor.

However, the decision was challenging.

It’s cliche to proclaim a specific football season as one of the best years in recent times, but 2022 is worthy of such fodder. From top to bottom, multiple teams made a case for claiming spots in the poll, with each week since August providing outcomes that made creating the subsequent Super 25 a tall task.

In the end, Central (Fla.), Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Mater Dei (Calif.), and Bosco all had strong consideration near or at the top, and while the final rankings most likely won’t receive universal approval, we gave each scenario the respect rightfully earned by the impressive programs.

USA TODAY Sports Super 25: 2022 Final

1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Record: 13-1

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 14-1

3. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-1

4. Central (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 14-0

5. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 15-0

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 14-0

7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-1

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

Record: 15-1

9. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Record: 13-1

10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Record: 9-1

11. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Record: 13-0

12. Lakeland (Fla.)

Record: 14-0

13. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Record: 15-0

14. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 12-1

15. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 14-1

16. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

Record: 14-1

17. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 14-2

18. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

Record: 15-1

19. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 13-2

20. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 12-1

21. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 11-1

22. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1

23. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 14-1

24. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 14-1

25. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Record: 14-1