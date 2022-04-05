Final USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for 2022

The 2021-22 high school basketball season culminated with Montverde Academy defeating Link Academy to defend its GEICO Nationals crown over the weekend.

This year’s GEICO Nationals featured arguably the biggest upset in the tournament’s history, as Prolific Prep took down top-seeded Sunrise Christian Academy in the quarterfinals despite not having its two McDonald’s All-Americans healthy. The stunner robbed Sunrise Christian of the chance to bring home a national championship in a season in which it seemed like the odds on favorite to do so.

With that being said, it’s time to put a bow on another high school basketball season with USA TODAY Sports’ final Super 25 rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Record: 24-4

2. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 35-1

3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)

Record: 33-2

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 23-5

5. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

Record: 25-2

6. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Record: 29-2

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 24-2

8. La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)

Record: 20-5

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Record: 33-8

10. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.)

Record: 27-3

11. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 37-1

12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Record: 33-1

13. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

Record: 26-7

14. Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.)

Record: 24-4

15. Camden (N.J.)



Record: 31-3

16. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 25-5

17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 26-5

18. Richardson (Texas)

Record: 32-2

19. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Record: 25-5

20. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 31-5

21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Record: 30-1

22. St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.)

Record: 25-1

23. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

Record: 31-5

24. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.)

Record: 26-3

25. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Record: 28-4