Five-star WR Jurrion Dickey won't transfer to Mater Dei for Senior season

Jurrion Dickey will be staying home for his Senior year, according to Zach Poff at Maxpreps. Dickey was reported to be transferring to reigning national champion Mater Dei (Calif.). However, he will instead be playing for Menlo-Atherton (Calif.) for this coming season.

Dickey (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) is a five-star recruit who has committed to playing at Oregon. He is ranked the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 14 nationally. Last season playing with Valley Christian in San Jose, he posted 78 catches, 1,304 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.

In addition to his highly acclaimed work at wide receiver, Dickey also put in time on defense playing at safety – where he recorded four interceptions – and on special teams as a punt returner – where he recorded another 240 all-purpose yards, bringing his total to over 2,000.

Here’s a look at Dickey’s highlight reel from the 2021 season.

This is obviously great news for Atherton, which went 9-3 last season.