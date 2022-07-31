Florida commit Aidan Mizell used real alligators in his commitment

With the reveal he would be attending Florida, wide receiver Aidan Mizell walked behind the Boone High School (Orlando, Fla.) sign to prove his commitment to the program. He emerged with real, living gators.

There was a cry of excitement from the crowd as he approached the microphone once again with the small alligators, presumably babies, and spoke to the audience.

The four-star wide receiver, listed on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 72 in the class of 2023, is the highest-ranked player in Florida’s recruiting class. He’s also the player to commit with the most flair. Blake Alderman of 247Sports tweeted a video of the event:

Top100 WR Aidan Mizell commits to #UF with live Gators pic.twitter.com/pBxZk1vsX8 — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) July 29, 2022

The 247Sports account tweeted the video from a different angle, showing a closer look of the reveal. The gators appear to have some type of muzzle to protect Mizell and his friends and family around him at the table.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ WR Aidan Mizell has committed to Billy Napier and @GatorsFB 🐊🐊🐊@AidanMizell really brought out the real life Gators 😳🐊 @Swamp_247 pic.twitter.com/yibng46o1h — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 29, 2022

Mizell is one of four players to commit to the Gators in recent days. He had 1,003 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, and also ran track for Boone. Specializing in the 100- and 400-meter dashes, he finished in seventh place in the 100-meter at the FHSAA Class 4A state championship.

He chose the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee, among 36 other offers, according to 247Sports.

With the weekend wrapped, Florida now has 16 total commits, 14 of which are four-star recruits.